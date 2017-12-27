Remain invested in Torrent Power: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "I think one should continue holding Torrent Power. While there has been some bit of pressure, there may be a consolidation in the stock because of rising gas prices and it does import a lot of gas, so it is putting slight bit of pressure. However, I think given the strong capacity addition that it has had, plus I think the future in terms of growth in the power sector, it is a well-managed stock. Profitability is improving considerably, so to that extent I think one should continue holding."

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 289.00 and 52-week low Rs 170.10 on 28 November, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.98 percent below its 52-week high and 61.43 percent above its 52-week low.