you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 21, 2017 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Nippon Life gains 5% after CLSA initiates coverage with Buy on robust earnings ahead

Reliance Nippon is expected to leverage retail strength and topline growth is largely driven by rise in share of equity, the research house said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Global brokerage house CLSA has initiated coverage with buy rating on Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management and set a target price at Rs 325 per share as mutual funds are in a sweet spot with rising penetration.

The stock price rallied 5.4 percent intraday Thursday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 287.95.

Robust earnings growth and high dividend payouts will aid investor returns, the investment bank feels.

CLSA expects company's AUM/revenue/net profit to grow at a CAGR of 23/28/26 percent over FY17-20 and dividend yield to rise to 3.1 percent by FY20 (against 1.6 percent in FY17).

Reliance Nippon is expected to leverage retail strength and topline growth is largely driven by rise in share of equity, the research house said.

It further said equity share in AUM will rise to 40 percent by March 2020 against 28 percent in March 2017, though cost of operations is expected to remain high.

Reliance Nippon shares, which rallied 14 percent from its issue price of Rs 252, listed on bourses in November. The company had raised Rs 1,542 crore through the issue in October.

At 14:00 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 279.90, up Rs 6.60, or 2.41 percent on the BSE.

