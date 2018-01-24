Reliance Mutual Fund sells 1.19 crore shares of Oriental Hotels

On January 23, 2018 Reliance Mutual Fund - Reliance Mid & Small Cap Fund sold 1,19,50,000 shares of Oriental Hotels at Rs 61.50 on the NSE.

On Tuesday, Oriental Hotels ended at Rs 66.45, up Rs 5.50, or 9.02 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 68.45.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 0.47 per share. (Dec, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 141.17. The latest book value of the company is Rs 13.39 per share.

At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 4.96. The dividend yield of the company was 0.3 percent.