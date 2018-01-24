App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 24, 2018 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Mutual Fund sells 1.19 crore shares of Oriental Hotels

Reliance Mutual Fund - Reliance Mid & Small Cap Fund sold 1,19,50,000 shares of Oriental Hotels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On January 23, 2018 Reliance Mutual Fund - Reliance Mid & Small Cap Fund sold 1,19,50,000 shares of Oriental Hotels at Rs 61.50 on the NSE.

On Tuesday, Oriental Hotels ended at Rs 66.45, up Rs 5.50, or 9.02 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 68.45.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 0.47 per share. (Dec, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 141.17. The latest book value of the company is Rs 13.39 per share.

At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 4.96. The dividend yield of the company was 0.3 percent.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.