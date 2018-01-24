App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 24, 2018 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Mutual Fund buys 21.50 lakh shares of Varun Beverages

Aion Investments Ii Singapore Pte -FDI sold 40,00,000 shares of Varun Beverages.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On January 23, 2018 Aion Investments II Singapore Pte -FDI sold 40,00,000 shares of Varun Beverages at Rs 700.26 on the NSE.

However, Reliance Mutual Fund- Growth Fund bought 11,50,149 shares at Rs 700 and Reliance Mutual Fund- Top 200 Fund bought 10,00,000 shares at Rs 700.

On Tuesday, Varun Beverages ended at Rs 710.75, up Rs 15.90, or 2.29 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 758.80 and 52-week low Rs 340.00 on 02 January, 2018 and 14 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.33 percent below its 52-week high and 109.04 percent above its 52-week low.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.