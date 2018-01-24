Reliance Mutual Fund buys 21.50 lakh shares of Varun Beverages

On January 23, 2018 Aion Investments II Singapore Pte -FDI sold 40,00,000 shares of Varun Beverages at Rs 700.26 on the NSE.

However, Reliance Mutual Fund- Growth Fund bought 11,50,149 shares at Rs 700 and Reliance Mutual Fund- Top 200 Fund bought 10,00,000 shares at Rs 700.

On Tuesday, Varun Beverages ended at Rs 710.75, up Rs 15.90, or 2.29 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 758.80 and 52-week low Rs 340.00 on 02 January, 2018 and 14 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.33 percent below its 52-week high and 109.04 percent above its 52-week low.