Reliance Infrastructure closes Mumbai power biz deal with Adani Transmission; stocks up 7-10%

Reliance Infrastructure shares rallied 7 percent intraday and Adani Transmission gained 10 percent Thursday on closing the Mumbai power business deal.

The Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group company today announced signing of definitive binding agreement with Adani Transmission (ATL) for 100 percent stake sale of its Mumbai power business which includes integrated business of generation, transmission and distribution of power for Mumbai.

Total deal value is at Rs 13,251 crore, which comprises of business valued at Rs 12,101 crore and regulatory assets approved so far of Rs 1,150 crore, it said.

In addition, regulatory assets under approval estimated at Rs 5,000 crore and net working capital on closing estimated at Rs 550 crore will flow directly to Reliance Infrastructure.

Total consideration value is estimated at Rs 18,800 crore, Reliance Infra said.

The infrastructure company will utilise these sale proceeds entirely to reduce debt, becoming debt free and up to Rs 3,000 crore cash surplus.

"This monetization is a major step in RInfra’s deleveraging strategy for future growth, the company said. Going forward, RInfra will focus on upcoming opportunities in asset light EPC and defence businesses, it added.

Meanwhile, Adani Transmission said, "The Mumbai generation, transmission and distribution business caters to around 3 million customers, making it the country's largest private sector integrated power utility, entailing around 1,892 MW of power distribution along with generation facilities.

At 14:52 hrs Reliance Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 489.50, up Rs 23.35, or 5.01 percent and Adani Transmission was quoting at Rs 221, up Rs 16.15, or 7.88 percent on the BSE.