Dec 22, 2017 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Infra continues upmove, up 8%; JPMorgan maintains overweight

Total deal value is at Rs 13,251 crore, which comprises of business valued at Rs 12,101 crore and regulatory assets approved so far of Rs 1,150 crore, it said.

Reliance Infra continued its upmove for the second day as the stock gained around 8 percent intraday after JPMorgan also gave a positive view on the stock.

The Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group company earlier this week announced signing of definitive binding agreement with Adani Transmission (ATL) for 100 percent stake sale of its Mumbai power business which includes integrated business of generation, transmission and distribution of power for Mumbai.

In addition, regulatory assets under approval estimated at Rs 5,000 crore and net working capital on closing estimated at Rs 550 crore will flow directly to Reliance Infrastructure.

In addition, regulatory assets under approval estimated at Rs 5,000 crore and net working capital on closing estimated at Rs 550 crore will flow directly to Reliance Infrastructure.

Global research firm JPMorgan maintained its overweight stance on the stock with a target of Rs 630.

It said that the implied equity value of the deal is Rs 6,250 crore i.e. two times regulated equity base. It expects the transaction to conclude in a couple of quarters.

The stock has gained over 20 percent in the past 15 days, while its three-day gain is at 19 percent.

At 12:52 hrs Reliance Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 529.25, up Rs 25.25, or 5.01 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 544.00 and an intraday low of Rs 516.00.

