On January 22, 2018 Reliance Capital Trustee Co Limited A/C Reliance Growth Fund bought 12,11,050 shares of Indoco Remedies at Rs 275 on the BSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 5.14 percent or Rs 14.05 at Rs 287.60.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 314 and 52-week low Rs 179 on 23 November, 2017 and 31 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.41 percent below its 52-week high and 60.67 percent above its 52-week low.