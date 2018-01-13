App
Stocks
Jan 13, 2018 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Alternative Invst Fund sells 8.5 lakh shares of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

Standard Chartered Mutual Fund bought 3,00,000 shares of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances at Rs 579.99.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On January 12, 2018 IDFC Mutual Fund bought 1,00,000 shares of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances at Rs 580 on the NSE.

Also, Kacholia Ashish bought 1,52,404 shares at Rs 580 and Standard Chartered Mutual Fund bought 3,00,000 shares at Rs 579.99.

However, Reliance Alternative Invst Fund Pvt Eq Scheme I. sold 8,50,000 shares at Rs 580.67.

On Friday, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances ended at Rs 582.30, up Rs 10.80, or 1.89 percent.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 600.05.

