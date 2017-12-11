App
Dec 11, 2017 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redington rises 5% on rating upgradation from CRISIL

The rating agency CRISIL, an S&P Global Company, has upgraded its long-term ratings on the bank facilities of the company to CRISIL AA /Stable from CRISIL AA- / Positive.

Shares of Redington India gained 5.6 percent in the early trade on Monday on the back of rating upgradation by CRISIL.

Also the short term rating and commercial paper have been reaffirmed at CRISIL A1+, which is the highest rating in this category.

Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO, 5nance.com advises selling the stock with a target of Rs 171 and stoploss Rs 195, he added.

The stock made a lower bottom on a closing basis and continued trade on a negative trajectory. On the weekly price chart, the stock formed a bearish candlestick pattern which is expected to keep the stock under consolidation phase without easy breakout in the short term.

Further, the secondary momentum indicator signed a weak support for uptrend coupled with bearish crossover still intact is more likely to keep the stock under pressure.

The stock is facing its resistance at Rs 207 level while the support level is seen at Rs 168.

At 09:25 hrs Redington (India) was quoting at Rs 186.60, up Rs 5.45, or 3.01 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 210.05 and 52-week low Rs 90.40 on 10 November, 2017 and 30 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.16 percent below its 52-week high and 106.42 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 5.09 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 36.42.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

