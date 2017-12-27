RCom shares extend rally; zoom over 40% after mega debt restructuring plan

Shares of Reliance Communications today extended their previous session's rally, soaring over 40 percent, as investor sentiment remained buoyant following a revival plan announcement.

The stock after a positive opening, further jumped 40.41 percent to Rs 29.95 on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company soared 39.30 percent to Rs 29.95.

The stock had gained nearly 32 percent in the previous session also.

Anil Ambani yesterday claimed that his beleaguered Reliance Communications has negotiated a new deal with the lenders under which nearly Rs 40,000 crore will be raised through asset sales, averting an imminent takeover by the 35 local and foreign banks.

The revival plan, which also has the backing of the Chinese lender which had dragged it to the National Company Law Tribunal for defaulting on USD 1.8 billion loan, involves sale of RCom's residual spectrum, towers and realty assets, including the 125-acre DAKC - the operational headquarters of the group - and also a possible minority stake sale to a strategic investor, Ambani told reporters in Mumbai.

Through the deal, brokered ahead of the December 28 deadline when banks would have taken majority ownership, RCom exits strategic debt restructuring (SDR) and it also involves zero write-offs to lenders, Ambani claimed.