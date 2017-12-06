App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 06, 2017 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rate sensitive stocks trade mixed ahead of RBI’s MPC meet outcome

While banks and auto sectors were trading lower, real estate was trading in the green.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of the outcome of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday, rate-sensitive stocks were largely trading cautious in the build up to the event.

Risks to inflation, stable growth, and uncertainty ahead are likely to keep the Reserve Bank of India away from changing the key policy repo rate from the current 6 percent in its monetary policy review on Wednesday.

Though it needs to be seen if the central bank would go against popular perception to cut interest rates as the growth still remains at sub potential levels.

However, even as the policy itself, which is the fifth for the current financial year, may remain a non-event as most experts predict a status quo, the direction and language of the policy statement will be crucial.

related news

Saugata Bhattacharya, Chief Economist at Axis Bank, told Moneycontrol, “One of key drivers for a status quo on inflation as there is still too much uncertainty at least for a couple of months more… I think the important point would be the verdict, the language of the monetary policy which will signal and indicate the way forward of where are we headed from here.”

According to him, the voting pattern of the monetary policy committee (MPC) members will be crucial on the stance going ahead.

The six-member MPC, chaired by the Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel, will meet on two days – December 5 and 6 – to decide on the movement of key interest rate going forward.

The resolution of the MPC will be placed on the website at 2.30 pm on December 6.

Such stocks are usually the ones who are directly impacted by the central bank’s decision on key interest rates. Hence, automobiles, banks, and real estate are the major ones to be kept an eye on.

While banks and auto sectors were trading lower, real estate was trading in the green.

The BSE Bankex was trading lower by 0.40 percent, with frontline stocks such as State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, among others, trading up to 2 percent lower. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty was down 0.35 percent. Barring Federal Bank, Kotak Bank and Yes Bank, all other major banks were trading in the red, with SBI down about 1 percent.

Meanwhile, in the auto space, the BSE auto and NSE Auto index was down about 0.2 percent. Bharat Forge was the top gainer among both indices, but major stocks such as M&M, MRF, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto were down upto 1 percent.

In the real estate space, the BSE and NSE realty index was up 0.3-0.5 percent. Sobha, DLF, Oberoi Realty and Indiabulls Real Estate were up 0.2-2 percent.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.