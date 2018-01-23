App
Jan 23, 2018 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rane Madras locked at 20% upper circuit on 4-fold rise in Q3 net profit

The company's Q3 (Oct-Dec) net profit has increased by 317 percent at Rs 14.2 crore against Rs 3.4 crore in a year ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Rane Madras locked at 20 percent upper circuit, hitting 52-week high of Rs 863.45 on the back four-fold rise in its December quarter net profit.

There were pending buy orders of 21,613 shares, with no sellers available.

The company's Q3 (Oct-Dec) net profit has increased by 317 percent at Rs 14.2 crore against Rs 3.4 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company rose 31.7 percent at Rs 318.6 crore versus Rs 241.9 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 83 percent at Rs 38.5 crore and EBITDA margin was up 340 bps 12.1 percent.

The company at its meeting held on January 23 declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share. The interim dividend would be paid to all eligible shareholders on February 13, 2018.

graph_rane

At 14:45 hrs Rane Madras was quoting at Rs 863.45, up Rs 143.90, or 20 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

