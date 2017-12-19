App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 19, 2017 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajesh Exports gains 2% on export order worth Rs 878 crore

The said order is to be completed by April 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Rajesh Exports advanced more than 2 percent intraday Tuesday as it has received order worth Rs 878 crore for its products from UAE.

The said order is to be completed by April 2018.

The company is confident of executing this order well within the timeframe on the back of its expertise, skilled craftsmen, artisans and its exceptionally strong backward integrated infrastructure.

Rajesh Mehta, Chairman of Rajesh Exports said, “The company has been developing new products and delivering the products on time with the highest quality standards, due to which, the company has been receiving these orders from various global counterparts.”

The company exports its products to various countries around the world and also supplies its products in wholesale market and jewellery showrooms across India.

The share gained 85 percent in the last one year.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 858.15 and 52-week low Rs 437.05 on 23 October, 2017 and 19 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.86 percent below its 52-week high and 86.81 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:41 hrs Rajesh Exports was quoting at Rs 816.45, up Rs 11.05, or 1.37 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.