Rajesh Exports gains 2% on export order worth Rs 878 crore

Shares of Rajesh Exports advanced more than 2 percent intraday Tuesday as it has received order worth Rs 878 crore for its products from UAE.

The said order is to be completed by April 2018.

The company is confident of executing this order well within the timeframe on the back of its expertise, skilled craftsmen, artisans and its exceptionally strong backward integrated infrastructure.

Rajesh Mehta, Chairman of Rajesh Exports said, “The company has been developing new products and delivering the products on time with the highest quality standards, due to which, the company has been receiving these orders from various global counterparts.”

The company exports its products to various countries around the world and also supplies its products in wholesale market and jewellery showrooms across India.

The share gained 85 percent in the last one year.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 858.15 and 52-week low Rs 437.05 on 23 October, 2017 and 19 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.86 percent below its 52-week high and 86.81 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:41 hrs Rajesh Exports was quoting at Rs 816.45, up Rs 11.05, or 1.37 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil