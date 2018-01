On January 22, 2018 Prusik Umbrella UCITS Fund PLC bought 58,25,000 shares of IRB InvIT at Rs 87.17

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.98 percent or Rs 1.76 at Rs 86.91.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 105 and 52-week low Rs 85.75 on 18 May, 2017 and 22 January, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.23 percent below its 52-week high and 1.35 percent above its 52-week low.