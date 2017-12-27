Prestige Estates Projects gains 5%, to acquire 66.66% stake in Prestige Projects

Shares of Prestige Estates Projects added more than 5 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as it is going to acquire stake in the group company.

“…. through a wholly owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) is in the process of acquisition of 66.66 percent equity stake in Prestige Projects from the investors and land owners for a consideration of approximately Rs 324 crore,” as per company release.

The said acquisition is expected to be completed before January 31, 2018.

Currently, Prestige Estates Projects is holding 33.34 percent in the Prestige Projects, while investors and land owners are holding 33.33 percent each.

Prestige Projects is in the business of real estate development and owns a land parcel admeasuring over 180 acres located in Sarjapur road, Bengaluru.

The company is proposing to develop a large scale affordable and mid income housing project comprising of apartments, villas and plots along with various lifestyle amenities and necessary social infrastructure such as retail shopping malls, sports facilities etc. in this land.

At 09:29 hrs Prestige Estates Projects was quoting at Rs 312.85, up Rs 12.25, or 4.08 percent on the BSE.

