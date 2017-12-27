App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 27, 2017 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prestige Estates Projects gains 5%, to acquire 66.66% stake in Prestige Projects

The said acquisition is expected to be completed before January 31, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Prestige Estates Projects added more than 5 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as it is going to acquire stake in the group company.

“…. through a wholly owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) is in the process of acquisition of 66.66 percent equity stake in Prestige Projects from the investors and land owners for a consideration of approximately Rs 324 crore,” as per company release.

The said acquisition is expected to be completed before January 31, 2018.

Currently, Prestige Estates Projects is holding 33.34 percent in the Prestige Projects, while investors and land owners are holding 33.33 percent each.

related news

Prestige Projects is in the business of real estate development and owns a land parcel admeasuring over 180 acres located in Sarjapur road, Bengaluru.

The company is proposing to develop a large scale affordable and mid income housing project comprising of apartments, villas and plots along with various lifestyle amenities and necessary social infrastructure such as retail shopping malls, sports facilities etc. in this land.

graph_prestige

At 09:29 hrs Prestige Estates Projects was quoting at Rs 312.85, up Rs 12.25, or 4.08 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.