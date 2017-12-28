Prefer Natco Pharma, says Gaurang Shah

Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services told CNBC-TV18, "On Sun Pharmaceutical we have a reduce recommendation and we believe that a lot of good news which is already there, is factored into the price. So possibly move out from Sun Pharmaceutical into a Natco Pharma which we have a recommendation on the long term and long term is one year plus, not six-eight months."

He further added, "On Aurobindo Pharma too we have a positive coverage, but here again you need to have at least one year plus."

gshah_ys_sun_auropharma_28dec.mp4