Dec 28, 2017 03:58 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Dec 28, 2017 03:58 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Prefer Natco Pharma, says Gaurang Shah

Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services is of the view that one may prefer Natco Pharma.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services told CNBC-TV18, "On Sun Pharmaceutical we have a reduce recommendation and we believe that a lot of good news which is already there, is factored into the price. So possibly move out from Sun Pharmaceutical into a Natco Pharma which we have a recommendation on the long term and long term is one year plus, not six-eight months."

He further added, "On Aurobindo Pharma too we have a positive coverage, but here again you need to have at least one year plus."

