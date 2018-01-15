App
Jan 15, 2018 02:48 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Prefer Apollo Hospitals: Gaurang Shah

Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services is of the view that one may prefer Apollo Hospitals.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services told CNBC-TV18, "Since the time Dr Lal PathLabs got listed there has not been much of a great performance after the initial run-up. In the healthcare segment in case if the investor wants to make a switch would prefer Apollo Hospitals with a long-term point of view. As a disclosure we do have a positive coverage on Apollo Hospitals."

At 14:45 hrs Apollo Hospitals Enterprises was quoting at Rs 1,179.35, up Rs 18.05, or 1.55 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,356.75 and 52-week low Rs 959.00 on 12 June, 2017 and 14 November, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.08 percent below its 52-week high and 22.98 percent above its 52-week low.

