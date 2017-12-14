App
Dec 14, 2017 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prataap Snacks, Shemaroo Entertainment up 4-10% on strong Q2 numbers

Shemaroo Entertainment has registered 26 percent rise in Q2 net profit at Rs 18.8 crore and revenue increased 18 percent at Rs 134.3 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Prataap Snacks and Shemaroo Entertainment rose 10 percent and 4 percent respectively in early trade on Thursday on the back of strong numbers declared by the companies in the quarter ended September 2017 (Q2FY18).

Prataap Snacks has reported 143 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 12.9 crore against Rs 5.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was up 10 percent at Rs 263 crore, EBITDA was up 146 percent at Rs 26.1 crore and margins were up 550 bps at 9.9 percent.

Shemaroo Entertainment has registered 26 percent rise in Q2 net profit at Rs 18.8 crore and revenue increased 18 percent at Rs 134.3 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was up 15 percent at Rs 36.1 crore, while margins were down 90 bps at 26.9 percent.

At 09:22 hrs Prataap Snacks was quoting at Rs 1,344, up 5.11 percent, touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,404.

Shemaroo Entertainment was quoting at Rs 407.15, up 2.09 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

