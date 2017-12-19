App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 18, 2017 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prakash Industries jumps 10% on board nod for outstanding payment to FCCB holders

The payment will be made by the company on or before March 31, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prakash Industries shares gained 10 percent intraday Monday on getting approval from the board of directors for outstanding payment to FCCB holders.

"The board of directors has passed resolution for approval of payment in respect of outstanding obligations of the company on USD 17.85 million cash consideration due on 5.25 percent April, 2015 FCCBs as per agreed terms with FCCB holders," the steel company said in its filing.

The payment will be made by the company on or before March 31, 2018, it added.

At 13:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 158.55, up Rs 10.10, or 6.80 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.