Prakash Industries jumps 10% on board nod for outstanding payment to FCCB holders

Prakash Industries shares gained 10 percent intraday Monday on getting approval from the board of directors for outstanding payment to FCCB holders.

"The board of directors has passed resolution for approval of payment in respect of outstanding obligations of the company on USD 17.85 million cash consideration due on 5.25 percent April, 2015 FCCBs as per agreed terms with FCCB holders," the steel company said in its filing.

The payment will be made by the company on or before March 31, 2018, it added.

At 13:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 158.55, up Rs 10.10, or 6.80 percent on the BSE.