Som Distilleries hits 52-week high as Porinju Veliyath buys 1.50 lakh shares

Share price of Som Distilleries and Breweries touched 52-week high of Rs 262.90, gaining nearly 12 percent intraday Thursday as investor Porinju Veliyath bought stake in the company.

On January 10, 2018 Porinju V. Veliyath bought 1,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 197.95.

Also, EQ India Fund bought 5,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 197 on the NSE.

At 09:30 hrs Som Distilleries and Breweries was quoting at Rs 255.25, up Rs 19.70, or 8.36 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil