you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 06, 2017 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Plastiblends, Byke Hospitality down 2-8% on poor Q2 numbers

Plastiblends India has registered 65 percent fall in its Q2 net profit at Rs 2.8 crore versus Rs 7.93 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Plastiblends India and The Byke Hospitality fell 2-8 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of weak September quarter (Q2FY18) numbers.

Byke Hospitality has reported 10 percent decline in its Q2FY18 net profit at Rs 5.2 crore against Rs 5.76 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was down 45 percent at Rs 29.4 crore and EBITDA was down 6 percent at Rs 11 crore.

The company announced acquisition of the 3 hotels, The Byke Nature Villas (35 rooms) in Shimla, The Byke Puja Samudra (42 rooms) in Kovalam and The Byke Brightlands Resort (63 rooms) in Matheran.

Plastiblends India has registered 65 percent fall in its Q2 net profit at Rs 2.8 crore versus Rs 7.93 crore.

EBITDA was down 34 percent at Rs 9.7 crore and margin was down 360 bps at 6.7 percent.

Meanwhile, revenue was up 2 percent at Rs 144 crore.

At 09:50 hrs The Byke Hospitality was quoting at Rs 168 down 1.93 percent and Plastiblends India was quoting at Rs 226.10, down 6.10 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

