Pidilite Industries hits record high, up 4% ahead of board meet to mull buyback proposal

Pidilite Industries shares hit a fresh record high of Rs 927.10, rising as much as 4.3 percent in morning Thursday ahead of board meeting next week.

The adhesives and waterproofing solutions provider has informed exchanges on Wednesday that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on December 26 to consider the proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The trading window of the company will remain closed with immediate effect and shall re-open only after 48 hours from the announcement of outcome of the Board Meeting to Stock Exchanges, the company said.

Pidilite reported profit at Rs 252.92 crore for the quarter ended September 2017, higher compared with Rs 231.23 crore in year-ago while revenue from operations during the quarter were flat at Rs 1,529.87 crore against Rs 1,529.51 crore YoY.

The company manufactures and provides adhesives, sealants, waterproofing solutions and construction chemicals to arts & crafts, industrial resins and polymers.

At 09:54 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 920.55, up Rs 31.40, or 3.53 percent on the BSE.