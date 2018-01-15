Pick GNFC, HDFC Bank: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "I like two stocks, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) is certainly looking good, seen a good momentum today and now is building up. Possible targets on the upside is in the vicinity of Rs 520 zone. Stoploss below Rs 480."

He further added, "I also like the HDFC Bank , what a breakout it has given after a good consolidation, so matter of time heading to levels closer to Rs 1,920 to Rs 1,940. It is going to propel Bank Nifty, stoploss below Rs 1,885."