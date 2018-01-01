App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 01, 2018 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Phoenix Mills rises 6% on stake acquisition in subsidiary company

GRLPL is engaged in the business of construction, development, and operation of commercial and retail offices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Phoenix Mills rose 6 percent intraday Monday as it has acquired 22.67 percent stake in its subsidiary company.

The company has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with HBS Realtors (HBS) and Graceworks Realty & Leisure (GRLPL) on December 29,

2017 for acquisition of entire 22.67 percent shareholding of HBS in GRLPL, a subsidiary of the company.

Pursuant to the said SPA, the company has acquired entire 22.67 percent equity shareholding of HBS on December 29, 2017.

The effective shareholding of the company in GRLPL has increased from 44.02 percent to 66.69 percent and GRLPL continues to remain a subsidiary of the company.

related news

GRLPL is engaged in the business of construction, development, and operation of commercial and retail offices.

The acquisition is in line with company's objective of consolidating its holding in its existing subsidiaries. It has not require regulatory approval for the acquisition.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 679.60 and 52-week low Rs 337.55 on 28 December, 2017 and 06 February, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.5 percent below its 52-week high and 92.27 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:38 hrs Phoenix Mills was quoting at Rs 649, up Rs 27.45, or 4.42 percent on the BSE.

The share surged 76 percent in the last one year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.