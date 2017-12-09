Pharma Weekly Wrap: Pharma stocks rebound this week on buying interest

Most pharma stocks recovered this week on back of renewed buying interest. Biocon continues to be the pick of the week as the company's stock gained on its partner Mylan getting US approval to market cancer biosimilar Trastuzumab in US market.

Hospital stocks remained stable despite the ongoing developments related to Delhi government cancelling license of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh and Harayana government removing Gurugram’s Fortis Hospital from the list of empanelled hospitals.

The BSE Healthcare gained 0.29 percent in the past week, the benchmark Sensex rose 0.86 percent.

Biocon saw biggest jump this week with its stock rising by 6.19 percent followed by other gainers including Cipla (1.19 percent), Torrent Pharma (1.68), Divis (0.9 percent), Lupin (0.62 percent) and Sun Pharma (0.29 percent). While Aurobindo Pharma remained flat, stocks of Dr Reddy's (-4.03 percent), Glenmark (-3.44 percent) and Cadila Healthcare (-2.9 percent) declined.

Here's what kept the sector buzzing:

The Delhi government on Friday cancelled the licence of Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh on alleged “gross medical negligence” by hospital authorities in a case related to a newborn declared dead by hospital but later found alive.

Biopharmaceutical firm Biocon said it has created a new subsidiary to house all its biologic assets to enable the company to unlock value at a later date.

Shilpa Medicare announced this week that it has received 10 Form 483 observations from US FDA for its SEZ formulation facility at Jadcherla, near Hyderabad. Seven out of those 10 observations were procedural in nature - the rest were a bit serious in nature related to analytical specifications, test procedures and method validation.