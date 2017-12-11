Parag Milk Foods zooms 11% on partnership with TajSATS Air Catering for products supply

Parag Milk Foods shares rallied 11 percent intraday Monday on partnership with Taj Group for supply of cow milk-based products on international flights.

"We have entered into an MoU for the first time with TajSATS to supply our products on international flights," Parag Milk Foods Chairman Devendra Shah said in a BSE filing.

This is just the beginning of the relationship and the company is looking to strengthen this partnership in the months to come, he added.

"Although we already export our products to several countries, this is another step to introduce our products to international customers," Shah said.

The private dairy FMCG company sells products under the brand name "Gowardhan" and "Go" said it is supplying products to TajSATS since August 2017.

At 14:03 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 265.60, up Rs 21.25, or 8.70 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.