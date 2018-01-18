Panacea Biotec surges 8% on signing 2 agreement with Serum Institute

Shares of Panacea Biotec added 8.6 percent intraday Thursday on signing two long term agreement with Serum Institute.

The company signed two long term agreements with Serum Institute of India and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bilthovan Biologicals B.V (BBIO).

Under the collaboration Serum Institute is entitled to manufacture & sell fully liquid whole cell pertussis (wP) and salk based injectable polio vaccine (IPV) based Hexavalent vaccine (DTwPHepB-Hib-IPV) developed and commercialized by Panacea Biotec, a first of its kind in this category.

Serum Institute of India will ensure supply of IPV bulk to Panacea Biotec, an important constituent of the Hexavalent vaccine, from its wholly owned subsidiary BBIO.

Rajesh Jain, Joint Managing Director, Panacea Biotec said, "It is the first fully liquid wP-IPV based hexavalent vaccine in the World which Panacea Biotec has developed making India proud under Government of India's Make in India Program and currently being marketed in India under brand name EasySix."

At 10:41 hrs Panacea Biotec was quoting at Rs 270.10, up Rs 13.20, or 5.14 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 302.40 and 52-week low Rs 129.00 on 29 November, 2017 and 15 February, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.68 percent below its 52-week high and 109.38 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil