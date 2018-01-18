App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 18, 2018 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Panacea Biotec surges 8% on signing 2 agreement with Serum Institute

The company signed two long term agreements with Serum Institute of India and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bilthovan Biologicals B.V (BBIO).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Panacea Biotec added 8.6 percent intraday Thursday on signing two long term agreement with Serum Institute.

The company signed two long term agreements with Serum Institute of India and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bilthovan Biologicals B.V (BBIO).

Under the collaboration Serum Institute is entitled to manufacture & sell fully liquid whole cell pertussis (wP) and salk based injectable polio vaccine (IPV) based Hexavalent vaccine (DTwPHepB-Hib-IPV) developed and commercialized by Panacea Biotec, a first of its kind in this category.

Serum Institute of India will ensure supply of IPV bulk to Panacea Biotec, an important constituent of the Hexavalent vaccine, from its wholly owned subsidiary BBIO.

related news

Rajesh Jain, Joint Managing Director, Panacea Biotec said, "It is the first fully liquid wP-IPV based hexavalent vaccine in the World which Panacea Biotec has developed making India proud under Government of India's Make in India Program and currently being marketed in India under brand name EasySix."

graph_panacea

At 10:41 hrs Panacea Biotec was quoting at Rs 270.10, up Rs 13.20, or 5.14 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 302.40 and 52-week low Rs 129.00 on 29 November, 2017 and 15 February, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.68 percent below its 52-week high and 109.38 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.