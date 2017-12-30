Oswal Greentech sells 13 lakh shares of Monnet Ispat

On December 29, 2017 Oswal Greentech sold 13,09,593 shares of Monnet Ispat at Rs 35.52 on the NSE.

On Friday, Monnet Ispat ended at Rs 35.25, up Rs 1.35, or 3.98 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 44.50 and 52-week low Rs 22.50 on 17 May, 2017 and 29 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.79 percent below its 52-week high and 56.67 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 707.71 crore.