you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 08, 2018 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Orchid Pharma rallies 5% on establishment inspection report from USFDA for Chennai plant

The pharma company informed exchanges that it has received the establishment inspection report from the US Food and Drug Administration on successful inspection closure for Chennai plant.

Orchid Pharma shares were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 23.40 Monday on establishment inspection report from the US health regulator for Chennai plant.

The pharma company informed exchanges that it has received the establishment inspection report from the US Food and Drug Administration on successful inspection closure for Chennai plant.

The US health regulator has conducted post-marketing adverse drug experience reporting inspection at Orchid Towers 313, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

At 15:00 hours IST, there were pending buy orders of 1,816,759 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Orchid Pharma

