App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 05, 2018 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Orbit Exports touches 52-week high ahead of board meeting for buyback

The meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on January 05, 2018 to consider and approve the proposal for buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Orbit Exports touched 52-week high of Rs 190, rising nearly 5 percent in the early trade on Friday as company s going to consider buyback of its equity shares.

The meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on January 05, 2018 to consider and approve the proposal for buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The board will also consider the quantum & mode of buy-back and any other matters incidental thereto in accordance with the provisions of Sections 68, 69 and 70 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 1998 as amended.

For prevention of insider trading, the trading window for dealing or trading in securities of the company will remain closed for all directors, officers, designated persons and insiders from January 03 to January 07, 2018.

The promoters currently holding 61.75 percent stake in the company.

At 09:36 hrs Orbit Exports was quoting at Rs 187.25, up Rs 6.05, or 3.34 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.