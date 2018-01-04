App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 04, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Optiemus Infracom rallies 5% on entry into Bangladesh with BlackBerry KEYone launch

After successful launch of Blackberry 'KEYone' phones in Sri Lanka in 2017, Bangladesh is the second country where Optiemus has launched Blackberry high-end phones apart from India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Optiemus Infracom shares were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 196.60 on the BSE Thursday, after the company entered into Bangladesh market with launch of BlackBerry branded android phone KEYone limited edition Black.

"Entry in Bangladesh forms part of licensing agreement entering into with Blackberry limited for designing, manufacturing and distributing BlackBerry branded smartphones in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal," the telecom enterprise said in its filing.

After successful launch of Blackberry 'KEYone' phones in Sri Lanka in 2017, Bangladesh is the second country where Optiemus has launched Blackberry high-end phones apart from India.

Optiemus' entry into Sri Lanka in partnership with Softlogic and Bangladesh in partnership with Union group supports the company's growth strategy aimed at expanding its customer base in new geographies, the company said.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.