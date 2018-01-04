Optiemus Infracom rallies 5% on entry into Bangladesh with BlackBerry KEYone launch

Optiemus Infracom shares were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 196.60 on the BSE Thursday, after the company entered into Bangladesh market with launch of BlackBerry branded android phone KEYone limited edition Black.

"Entry in Bangladesh forms part of licensing agreement entering into with Blackberry limited for designing, manufacturing and distributing BlackBerry branded smartphones in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal," the telecom enterprise said in its filing.

After successful launch of Blackberry 'KEYone' phones in Sri Lanka in 2017, Bangladesh is the second country where Optiemus has launched Blackberry high-end phones apart from India.

Optiemus' entry into Sri Lanka in partnership with Softlogic and Bangladesh in partnership with Union group supports the company's growth strategy aimed at expanding its customer base in new geographies, the company said.