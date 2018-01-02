App
Jan 02, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ONGC rises 2% on oil & gas discovery at Mumbai High fields

The company has made a significant oil and gas discovery to the west of its prime Mumbai High fields in the Arabian Sea, said Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) rose more than 2 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of oil and gas discovery in the Arabian Sea.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said the discovery was made in the well WO-24-3 (WO-24-C) drilled west of Mumbai High fields.

"Based on the data generated during drilling, 9 objects/zones were identified and on testing all the objects flowed oil/gas," he said.

The discovery has indicated potential in-place reserves of about 29.74 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent gas, he added.

Mumbai High, India's biggest oil field, currently produces 205,000 barrels of oil per day (just over 10 million tonnes per annum) and the new find would add to that production in less than two years' time.

ONGC is carrying out a further appraisal of the discovery and has intimated upstream regulator the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH).

ONGC produced 25.5 million tonnes of oil in 2016-17, which will reach 28-29 million tonnes by 2019-20, officials said.

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com has recommended buy rating on ONGC with stoploss below Rs 193 and targets of Rs 199 and Rs 202.

At 10:55 hrs Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was quoting at Rs 195.80, up Rs 3.40, or 1.77 percent on the BSE.

With inputs from PTI

