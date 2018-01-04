App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 04, 2018 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Odisha shutdown likely to takes out 10% of India's output: Credit Suisse

The broking house expects the iron ore prices may rise if India turns the net-importer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

According to Credit Suisse the suspension of mining operation in Odisha will takes out 10 percent of India's output.

It believes that with the output cut, India will turn iron ore importer again.

The broking house expects the iron ore prices may rise if India turns the net-importer.

Meanwhile, the cost-push steel price hike is good for Tata Steel, it added.

At 14:16 hrs Tata Steel was quoting at Rs 757.30, up Rs 24.00, or 3.27 percent.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 758.50.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.