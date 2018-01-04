Odisha shutdown likely to takes out 10% of India's output: Credit Suisse

According to Credit Suisse the suspension of mining operation in Odisha will takes out 10 percent of India's output.

It believes that with the output cut, India will turn iron ore importer again.

The broking house expects the iron ore prices may rise if India turns the net-importer.

Meanwhile, the cost-push steel price hike is good for Tata Steel, it added.

At 14:16 hrs Tata Steel was quoting at Rs 757.30, up Rs 24.00, or 3.27 percent.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 758.50.