On January 10, 2018 Norwest Venture Partners VII-A-Mauritius sold 8,90,000 shares of Snowman Logistics at Rs 64.45 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.26 percent or Rs 2.15 at Rs 63.85.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 67.70 and 52-week low Rs 46.20 on 09 January, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.69 percent below its 52-week high and 38.2 percent above its 52-week low.