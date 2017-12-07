App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 07, 2017 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura has initiated coverage with neutral rating on the BSE and set a target price of Rs 1,000, implying a potential upside of 9 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global brokerage house Nomura has initiated coverage with neutral rating on the BSE, the country's oldest exchange and set a target price of Rs 1,000 per share, implying a potential upside of 9 percent.

The exchange has been monetising/diversifying its franchise model but losing the core battle, the research house said, adding large part of BSE's business value is driven by non-core segment.

Nomura said high earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) growth is led by transaction revenues from highly volatile illiquid segment.

The research house refrained from giving higher multiple to unsustainable/volatile portion of the exchange.

Dependence on investment income is reducing and operational costs are stable for the exchange, it said while expecting revenue/EBIT/PBT CAGR of 4 /11 / 14 percent over FY17-20.

According to the research house, EBIT margin is expected to improve to 30 percent by FY20.

The BSE has reported a 30 percent growth year-on-year in profit at Rs 66.83 crore and 21.8 percent growth in revenue at Rs 110.75 crore.

At 12:28 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 922.35, up Rs 8.50, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.