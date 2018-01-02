App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 02, 2018 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NMDC shares rally 5% after steep increase in fines and lumps prices

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the state-run mineral producer has raised fines and lumps prices by Rs 500 per tonne each for January 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NMDC share price rallied 5.7 percent intraday Tuesday following increase in fines and lumps prices.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the state-run mineral producer has raised fines and lumps prices by Rs 500 per tonne each for January 2018.

Lumps prices increased 19 percent and fines prices 22 percent for January 2018.

The price hike was bigger than analyst expectations.

In December 2017, NMDC had increased lumps and fines prices by Rs 300 per tonne and Rs 200 per tonne, respectively.

At 13:25 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 148.10, up Rs 7.35, or 5.22 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #NMDC

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.