NMDC shares rally 5% after steep increase in fines and lumps prices

NMDC share price rallied 5.7 percent intraday Tuesday following increase in fines and lumps prices.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the state-run mineral producer has raised fines and lumps prices by Rs 500 per tonne each for January 2018.

Lumps prices increased 19 percent and fines prices 22 percent for January 2018.

The price hike was bigger than analyst expectations.

In December 2017, NMDC had increased lumps and fines prices by Rs 300 per tonne and Rs 200 per tonne, respectively.

At 13:25 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 148.10, up Rs 7.35, or 5.22 percent on the BSE.