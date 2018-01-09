App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 09, 2018 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NMDC falls over 4% as govt divests stake via OFS that opens today

The two-day offer for sale (OFS) has opened for institutional investors today and will remain open till Wednesday for retail as well as institutional investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
NMDC shares fell more than 4 percent in morning Tuesday as the floor price fixed for offer for sale is much lower than Monday's closing price.

The government started its sale of 1.5 percent stake in mineral producer NMDC through offer for sale today, with an option to retain over-subscription of equal quantum.

It has fixed a floor price for the issue at Rs 153.50 apiece, which is at a discount of 5 percent over Monday's closing price of Rs 161.85.

Sale of 1.5 percent would fetch around Rs 750 crore to the exchequer, according to PTI sources.

The government has already raised over Rs 52,500 crore in current fiscal through stake sale in PSUs, including listing of insurance PSUs and exchange traded fund.

It has set an ambitious target of raising Rs 72,500 crore for disinvestment in the current fiscal. Of this, Rs 46,500 crore is to be raised through minority stake sale in PSUs and Rs 15,000 crore from strategic sale. Another Rs 11,000 crore is to come from listing of insurance companies.

At 09:55 hours IST, the stock price NMDC was quoting at Rs 155.35, down Rs 6.50, or 4.02 percent.

