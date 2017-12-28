App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 28, 2017 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirav Trust sells 16.69 lakh shares of Bajaj Auto

On December 27 Nirav Trust sold 16,69,750 shares of Bajaj Auto.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On December 27 Nirav Trust sold 16,69,750 shares of Bajaj Auto at Rs 3,351.40 on the BSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.82 percent or Rs 27.45 at Rs 3,335.45.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,381.00 and 52-week low Rs 2,556.00 on 26 December, 2017 and 02 January, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.35 percent below its 52-week high and 30.49 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 130.02 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 25.65. The latest book value of the company is Rs 588.67 per share

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.