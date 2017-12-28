Nirav Trust sells 16.69 lakh shares of Bajaj Auto

On December 27 Nirav Trust sold 16,69,750 shares of Bajaj Auto at Rs 3,351.40 on the BSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.82 percent or Rs 27.45 at Rs 3,335.45.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,381.00 and 52-week low Rs 2,556.00 on 26 December, 2017 and 02 January, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.35 percent below its 52-week high and 30.49 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 130.02 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 25.65. The latest book value of the company is Rs 588.67 per share