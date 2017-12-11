Nifty to open higher with target at 10329; buy IOC: Prakash Gaba

Indian markets are likely to start on a positive note on Monday after a smart rally of 1.4 percent recorded for the week ended December 8.

The index formed a solid bull candle for the second consecutive days in a row on Friday as uncertainty over the state election results abate.

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 40 points higher at 10329 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, the crucial support for the Nifty is at 10230 and the resistance is at 10299-10329, Bank Nifty has support at 25518 and resistance at 25200.

Below is the stock which is good trades today:

Indian Oil Corporation | Breakout | Target: Rs 415 | Stoploss: Rs 396

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.