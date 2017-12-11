App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 11, 2017 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open higher with target at 10329; buy IOC: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, the crucial support for the Nifty is at 10230 and the resistance is at 10299-10329.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian markets are likely to start on a positive note on Monday after a smart rally of 1.4 percent recorded for the week ended December 8.

The index formed a solid bull candle for the second consecutive days in a row on Friday as uncertainty over the state election results abate.

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 40 points higher at 10329 indicating a positive opening for the domestic market.

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, the crucial support for the Nifty is at 10230 and the resistance is at 10299-10329, Bank Nifty has support at 25518 and resistance at 25200.

Below is the stock which is good trades today:

Indian Oil Corporation | Breakout | Target: Rs 415 | Stoploss: Rs 396

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #technical

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.