Nifty may slip to 10140; sell Power Finance, buy Raymond: Prakash Gaba

Bears took control of D-Street after a positive start on Tuesday and pushed the index towards key short-term moving averages such as 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 20-DEMA, and 50-DEMA.

The index formed a bearish candle after a strong rally seen in the previous three trading sessions. The index rose from 10,034 levels to 10,329, which translates into a gain of nearly 300 points

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, the Nifty opened flat and breached our crucial support of 10299 and closed deeply in the red.

Technically now some more downside to around 10140 not ruled out, stiff resistance is at 10250-70 zones, he added.

Bank Nifty has support at 25000 and resistance at 25300.

Stocks to watchout for Today:

Raymond | Indicator Buy | Target: Rs 1000 | Stoploss: Rs 960

Power Finance | Breakout | Target: Rs 110 | Stop loss: Rs 118