Nifty likely to shed 33 points at opening bell: Maximus Securities

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 33.5 points at the opening bell, says Maximus Securities.
Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:F&O Outlook:
Nifty PCR-OI has decreased to 0.87 from 0.88. The fall in the ratio may be due to increase in PE of 10300 and decrease in CE of 10500. PE of 10000 and CE of 10300 are the highest number of contracts traded.Opening for the Day:
Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 33.5 points at the opening bell.