Navkar Corporation gains 4% as Ashish Kacholia buys 10 lakh shares of company

Shares of Navkar Corporation added 4 percent in the early trade on Thursday as Ashish Kacholia has acquired stake in the company.

Investor, Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia has bought 10,00,000 shares (0.7 percent) of the company at Rs 187 on the NSE.

Also, Everest Finance And Investment Company bought 10,00,000 shares at Rs 187.06 on the BSE.

At 09:17 hrs Navkar Corporation was quoting at Rs 207.25, up Rs 4.40, or 2.17 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 246.55 and 52-week low Rs 159 on 12 May, 2017 and 09 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.94 percent below its 52-week high and 30.35 percent above its 52-week low.

