MphasiS gains 3% as IIFL initiates coverage with buy call; target at Rs 810

Shares of MphasiS gained over 3 percent intraday on Wednesday after IIFL initiated coverage on the stock.

IIFL has a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 810. This implies an upside of 14 percent from Tuesday’s closing price.

The brokerage house believes that the company is in the middle of a turnaround w.r.t growth & profitability. It envisages 13% CAGR each in HP & direct core, driven by strong new-gen-led deal wins.

Further, cost optimization and new-gen-led-deals drive 10%/12% Rev/EPS CAGR Over FY17-20.

Among risks, it sees significant margin expansion as an upside risk.

The company was in the news recently when its management gave its commentary on results and outlook. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Nitin Rakesh, CEO and V Suryanarayanan, Executive VP & CFO of Mphasis said that growth has been fairly broad-based.

Growth was well contributed by our existing clients and we also saw decent traction in new client wins. We are fairly pleased with the quarterly performance on a sequential basis, we managed to grow the business fairly robustly and we are at the upper end of our expected stable revenue range for the year, they added.

The stock has gained over 2 percent in the past three days. At 10:33 hrs MphasiS was quoting at Rs 726.95, up Rs 17.40, or 2.45 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 734.00 and an intraday low of Rs 711.50.