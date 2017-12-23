App
Dec 22, 2017 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motilal Oswal ups Britannia price target to Rs 6,100 on consistent healthy performance

Motilal Oswal is enthused with Britannia's consistent healthy performance in a difficult operating environment.

Britannia Industries share price gained nearly 2 percent intraday on Friday after Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy call on the stock with increased target price at Rs 6,100 per share (from Rs 5,845 per share).

"We are enthused with Britannia's consistent healthy performance in a difficult operating environment. Rapidly expanding distribution, continuing investment in R&D and significant expansion of its own manufacturing indicate management’s optimism about the growth prospects," the research house said.

Lower unit packs of premium products continue to receive good response, aiding volume growth substantially and opportunity beyond biscuits is also substantially high, it added.

Continuing premiumization, significant incremental cost savings and a favourable commodity cost outlook mean that 15 percent EBITDA margin is now achievable, it feels.

At 12:40 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 4,749.95, up Rs 16.50, or 0.35 percent on the BSE.

