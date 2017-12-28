Motilal Oswal initiates Buy on Mahindra CIE; sees 19% upside on strong earnings growth, limited capex ahead

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage with a Buy call on Mahindra CIE Automotive (MACA) and set a target price of Rs 297 per share, implying a 19 percent upside from Wednesday's closing price. The stock gained 4.5 percent intraday Thursday.

The research house said MACA is all primed for a growth phase, after three years of consolidation.

In the last three years since it acquired MACA, CIE embarked upon restructuring and consolidation of operations under MACA. With phase-1 of consolidation largely done, MACA is now focused on growth in phase-2.

The brokerage house believes all ingredients are in place for sustained growth: India business high dependence on fast growing segments; scope to add customers in Metalcastello and focus on value add at MFE; limited growth capex; supportive parent; and focused M&A strategy.

Mahindra CIE is a multi-technology automotive components supplier, with annual revenue of Rs 5,300 crore in CY16. It is one of the top manufacturers of forging parts in India (leader in crankshafts and stub axles) and the EU.

India contributes 38 percent of MACA's overall business, while the European Union contributes the rest. It caters to top customers like Maruti, M&M, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp in India.

MACA's India (ex-BFL) business is focused on fast-growing/recovering segments of utility vehicles, light commercial vehicles and tractors, which contribute nearly 2/3rd of revenue.

Top-2 customers, M&M and Tata Motors, which contribute over 55 percent to revenue (ex-BFL), are witnessing good recovery in volumes, driven by product lifecycle as well as rural recovery (for M&M), the research house said.

According to the brokerage house, the share of India business is likely to grow from 38 percent to 48 percent by CY19, with the BFL acquisition driving higher growth and margin expansion.

The Bill Forge (BFL) acquisition is an excellent strategic fit for MACA, the research house said. It adds Japanese/Korean PV OEM, 2-wheeler and passenger vehicle driveline products, higher machining mix and higher exports.

Motilal Oswal feels European business is likely to grow slightly ahead of the underlying industry CAGR of 2-4 percent in EUR terms.

It said a strong, focused and disciplined parent, CIE has instilled financial discipline and high focus on delivering value-accretive growth.

MACA would play an important role in CIE attaining its 2020 targets of doubling profits and return on net assets of 20-25 percent, it feels.

The research house estimates consolidated revenue CAGR of around 8 percent over CY17-19, EBITDA margin expansion of around 260bp to around 15.1 percent by CY19 and EPS CAGR of around 29 percent.

Strong earnings growth and limited capex (5-6 percent of sales) would drive improvement in capital efficiencies (return on equities to improve 630bp to 12.9 percent), it feels.

Key risks according to Motilal Oswal are slowdown in key markets and customers; and faster than expected electrification of autos.

At 11:42 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 260.25, up Rs 10.00, or 4 percent on the BSE.