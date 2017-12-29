Motherson Sumi gains 2% after Motilal Oswal initiates Buy on strong growth visibility

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Motherson Sumi Systems, the auto ancillary firm, citing supportive global trends, strong growth visibility and financial discipline. It has set a target price at Rs 458 per share, implying 23 percent upside over Thursday's closing value.

The research house said the company has enviable track record of strong performance with unwavering focus on capital allocation. MSS has evolved as a partner of choice for all most all original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the world, reflecting in increasing share of business and market leadership in all the key businesses that it operates in.

It is in sweet spot to benefit from evolving disruptive global automotive trends, which would drive its next wave of growth, it feels.

Motilal Oswal said MSS is now entrenched in the virtuous cycle of “scale begets scale”, as it would significantly benefit from OEMs focus on vendor consolidation.

MSS has strong organic growth opportunities in international as well as domestic market driven by increase in content per vehicle, strong order book and entry in new markets/segment.

The research house estimates MSS’s consolidated revenues/EBITDA/PAT to grow 22/30/33.5 percent CAGR FY17-20. Consequently, it expects return on capital employed-RoCE (post-tax) to improve to 21.2 percent in FY20 (14.7 percent in FY17).

In May 2015, MSS had shared its Vision 2020, targeting revenues of USD 18 billion, RoCE of 40 percent and payout of 40 percent. Of USD 18 billion revenues, it was expected organic revenues of USD 12.4 billion and balance USD 5.6 billion through M&A. M&A has been strategic tool for MSS to strengthen its relationship with customers and get more share of business.

"While acquisitions will play key role to attain revenue targets, management is very clear that acquisitions have to pass its 40 percent RoCE hurdle rate in 4-5 years," Motilal Oswal said.

Motherson Sumi Systems is the flagship company of the Samvardhana Motherson Group. The company was promoted in 1986 in JV with Sumitomo Wiring Systems and Sojitz Corporation of Japan.

MSSL had started out as a single product (wiring harness) company, but has since expanded its product range to include polymer products (through SMP), automotive mirrors (through SMR) and elastomers. The group has four divisions namely the wiring harness (15 percent), polymers (52 percent), mirrors (28 percent) and others components (5 percent).

The latest acquisition of PKC (100 percent owned) strengthens MSS presence in commercial vehicle wiring harness segment. The group operates 230 plants in 37 countries and employs over 1,00,000 people.

At 15:08 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 378, up Rs 6.35, or 1.71 percent on the BSE.