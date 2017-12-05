App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 05, 2017 07:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Most expensive stocks do sometimes give stellar returns

Moneycontrol undertook an analysis to show that there have been expensive stocks that have given stellar returns to their investor in the last 3 years.

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Investors usually stay away from stocks which are expensive, likely due to the belief that such scrips can't possibly see an up-move. However, a Moneycontrol analysis shows there have been expensive stocks that have given stellar returns to their investor in the last 3 years.

We assessed stocks using two filters: scrips over Rs 5,000 per share and a market cap of over Rs 5,000 crore. We netted 11 stocks from the BSE universe which fulfilled this criterion.

Interestingly, from the above list, five stocks doubled the investors’ wealth barring only one stock -- Blue Dart -- which gave a negative return in the last three years.

Most_expensivestockstable01122017

related news

About 8 out of 11 stocks outperformed the benchmark index Sensex’s three-year return which was 16 percent.

Most_expensivestockperformance01122017

EPS Performance

For the top four performers (Honeywell Auto, 3M India, Page Industries and Eicher Motors), the earnings per share (EPS) had been trending up in each of the last three fiscal years. There were two more stocks -- P&G Hygiene and  Bosch -- whose EPS showed good growth. However, they managed to give price returns of 68 percent and 7 percent, respectively in the period under question.

Most_expensivesEPS1

In the current market, there are 20 stocks which are trading at about Rs 5000 per share and have a market cap of over Rs 5000 crore. Interestingly, among this list, there are 14 stocks whose EPS has been continuously increasing in the last three fiscals.

Most_expensive_curretnstocks1

tags #Market Edge #Stocks Views

most popular

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.