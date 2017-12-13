App
Dec 13, 2017 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Morgan Stanley sells stake in Fortis Healthcare, Petronet LNG

Societe Generale bought 1,13,74,576 shares of Fortis Healthcare and bought 1,20,06,329 shares of Petronet LNG.

On December 12, 2017 Morgan Stanley France Sas sold 1,13,72,987 shares of Fortis Healthcare at Rs 137.75 and sold 1,20,00,000 shares of Petronet LNG at Rs 250.25 on the BSE.

However, Societe Generale bought 1,13,74,576 shares of Fortis Healthcare at Rs 137.75 and bought 1,20,06,329 shares of Petronet LNG at Rs 250.25.

In the previous trading session, Fortis Healthcare closed down 7.78 percent at Rs 128.10 and Petronet LNG closed up 0.38 percent at Rs 251.15 on the BSE.

