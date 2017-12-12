Morgan Stanley sells 73.31 lakh shares of NBCC India

On December 11, 2017 Morgan Stanley France SAS sold 73,31,990 shares of NBCC India at Rs 260.40 on the BSE.

However, Societe Generale bought 73,31,990 shares at Rs 260.40.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.02 percent or Rs 5.25 at Rs 254.10.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 291.75 and 52-week low Rs 143.34 on 08 November, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.9 percent below its 52-week high and 77.27 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 22,869.00 crore.