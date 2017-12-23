Morgan Stanley maintains Overweight on HDFC Bank, ups price target to Rs 2,500 post fundraising plan

Global research house Morgan Stanley has maintained its Overweight rating on HDFC Bank, the country's second largest private sector lender, after fund raising plan.

The global investment bank has increased target price for the stock to Rs 2,500 from Rs 2,200 per share as the bank is well placed to show strong growth.

"HDFC Bank remains a compounder with earnings rising at more than 20 percent. We expect system loan growth to pick up to low-double-digits in FY19," Morgan Stanley said.

The board of directors of the bank on Wednesday approved raising up to Rs 24,000 crore through issue of shares.

Of which, Rs 8,500 crore will be raised through a preferential issue of shares to parent Housing Development Finance Corporation and the remaining Rs 15,500 crore could be raised through a qualified institutional placement of shares and through issues of American Depository Receipts (ADRs) or Global Depository Receipts (GDRs).

If the entire amount is raised, it would tentatively boost the bank's capital adequacy ratio, which was 15.1 percent as on September 30, by another 2.5-3 percent, said a senior bank official.

Morgan Stanley feels the fund raising of the bank will raise FY18 CET-1 (Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio) to 15.3 percent and FY19 book value by 15 percent.

Capital raise provides an opportunity for multiple rerating, it said.