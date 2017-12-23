App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 21, 2017 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Morgan Stanley maintains Overweight on HDFC Bank, ups price target to Rs 2,500 post fundraising plan

The global investment bank has increased target price for the stock to Rs 2,500 from Rs 2,200 per share as the bank is well placed to show strong growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global research house Morgan Stanley has maintained its Overweight rating on HDFC Bank, the country's second largest private sector lender, after fund raising plan.

The global investment bank has increased target price for the stock to Rs 2,500 from Rs 2,200 per share as the bank is well placed to show strong growth.

"HDFC Bank remains a compounder with earnings rising at more than 20 percent. We expect system loan growth to pick up to low-double-digits in FY19," Morgan Stanley said.

The board of directors of the bank on Wednesday approved raising up to Rs 24,000 crore through issue of shares.

Of which, Rs 8,500 crore will be raised through a preferential issue of shares to parent Housing Development Finance Corporation and the remaining Rs 15,500 crore could be raised through a qualified institutional placement of shares and through issues of American Depository Receipts (ADRs) or Global Depository Receipts (GDRs).

If the entire amount is raised, it would tentatively boost the bank's capital adequacy ratio, which was 15.1 percent as on September 30, by another 2.5-3 percent, said a senior bank official.

Morgan Stanley feels the fund raising of the bank will raise FY18 CET-1 (Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio) to 15.3 percent and FY19 book value by 15 percent.

Capital raise provides an opportunity for multiple rerating, it said.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.